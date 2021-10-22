Cooper girls soccer knew this season was going to be about improving a young squad and overcoming the challenge of balancing the few veterans on the team in a more inexperienced overall roster.
The Hawks (1-13-1 overall) did tie Mayer Lutheran on Sept. 18, and they did earn a win against Heritage Christian on Oct. 4. But for the most part, a difficult Metro West Conference schedule meant bumps along the way.
Cooper’s season ended in a 7-0 loss at top-seeded and ninth-ranked Hopkins Oct. 14 in the 6AAA section quarterfinals, but there were just six seniors on the team which means most of the roster learned for next season.
Seniors Natalia Ore, Kadin Camp, Jace Herman, Clare Snapko, Alyca Madson and Milka Marquez all played their final high school soccer games, but 16 players are eligible to return in 2022.
Clare Snapko (three goals), Kadin Camp (two goals) and Herman all scored, but juniors Katie Velez and Ella Camp, sophomores Ema Dyson, Mia Korstad and Keira Snapko and freshmen Andy Scheveck and Stella Fesenmaier also had shots this season.
Sophomore Marin Scherber and Korstad also split time in the net to help build a solid foundation of goalies. Scherber finished with a .714 save percentage, and both combined for 125 saves.
