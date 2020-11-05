Cooper football looked poised to get a win Oct. 30 against Academy of Holy Angels, up two touchdowns with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

But the Hawks (2-2 overall) allowed three unanswered touchdowns in the final 13-plus minutes in a 35-28 loss.

Junior running back Camden Royal scored on a 16-yard run to make it 28-14 Cooper, but junior running back Emmett Johnson scored two minutes later on a 3-yard run.

Johnson tied the game on a 77-yard touchdown run with 8:27 to go, and he added the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run with 2:07 to go.

Johnson also scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 3-yard run early in the second quarter, which gave Holy Angels a 14-7 lead.

Junior quarterback Joe Russell later tied the game at 14-14 with a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior quarterback Broderick Powell Jr., and Russell also connected with junior guard Connor Jones, who was eligible on the play, on a 16-yard touchdown pass with just one second left in the first half to give the Hawks a 21-14 lead.

Junior running back Terrence Matthews added an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Cooper is now 0-2 in the Suburban Red with losses to Holy Angels (2-0, 3-1 overall) and Orono (2-0, 4-0 overall) with one game left in the district.

