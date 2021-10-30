Robbinsdale Cooper football is the top seed in the 5AAAAA section tournament and has a bye into the semifinals.
The Hawks (6-2 overall) lead the section as the ninth-ranked team in the Quality Results Formula, ahead of rival Armstrong, which earned the second seed. St. Louis Park is seeded third.
Cooper will host the winner of fourth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest and fifth-seeded Minneapolis Washburn at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The section final is Friday, Nov. 5.
Cooper 41, BSM 0
The Hawks closed the regular season in style with a 41-0 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The offense and defense were both making plays in a game that ended in a running clock.
Senior Camden Royal had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Senior Joe Russell threw for 22-yard and 29-yard touchdown passes to senior David Connors in the second quarter.
Connors also picked off a pass and brought back to the end zone for a 9-yard defensive score in the first quarter. Senior Donte’ Williams added a 4-yard interception return in the third quarter to finish the scoring.
