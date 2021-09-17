Cooper football hits its first roadblock of the 2021 season with a 20-14 loss against Waconia at the TCO Performance Center on Sept. 10.
The Hawks (1-1 overall) started the season with a 43-27 win over Orono on Sept. 3, but the Wildcats’ defense did enough to limit Cooper last Friday.
The schedule doesn’t get easier with rival Armstrong coming to Cooper next for the Battle of Robbinsdale.
Cooper 43, Orono 27
Two big third-quarter touchdowns helped the Hawks pull away against Orono on Sept. 3.
Senior quarterback Joe Russell connected with running back Camden Royal for a 39-yard touchdown pass, and Russell later added a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to junior tight end Jaxon Howard to make it 36-21.
Orono cut the lead to 36-27 early in the fourth quarter as junior quarterback Charlie Kraus connected with sophomore wide receiver Hunter Fox on a 57-yard touchdown pass. Kraus also scored on a 23-yard run to tie the game 21-21 early in the third quarter.
But Russell clinched the win with a 2-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Donte’ Williams to push the lead back to 43-27 with just over three minutes to go.
Cooper fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter after an 8-yard touchdown pass with Kraus finding sophomore running back Victor Ruhland, but Royal tied the game early in the second on a 34-yard run.
Russell connected with senior wide receiver David Connors for a 34-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 14-7, but Kraus hit junior running back Nash Tichy on an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game again.
Royal made it 21-14 at halftime on a 16-yard touchdown run.
Russell finished 20-for-30 with 252 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and Royal had 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Royal also caught seven passes for 74 yards.
Connors had four receptions for 99 yards, and Williams finished with six receptions for 44 yards.
Junior linebacker Nehemiah Ponder had six tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks, and senior linebacker Josh Gonleh had eight tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks.
Senior linebacker Adam Wodtke finished with nine tackles.
Waconia 20, Cooper 14
The Hawks and the Wildcats were able to have an experience in week 2 with both teams getting to play at the TCO Performance Center, where the Minnesota Gophers play.
Cooper scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to six points at Waconia on Sept. 10, but that was where the score would stay in a 20-14 loss.
Russell threw a 79-yard touchdown pass with 10:35 to go. Russell also had a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, which gave Cooper an early 7-0 lead.
But Waconia scored 20 straight points.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Randall connected with senior wide receiver Sam Koppi for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and junior running back Max Mcenelly added a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 at halftime.
Mcenelly made it 20-7 with a 47-yard touchdown run to start the second half.
