Cooper football (2-1 overall) bounced back from a tough loss to Orono by scoring six total touchdowns in a 41-20 win Oct. 23 at St. Louis Park.

Senior Kahlil Borden returned a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Hawks a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, and junior quarterback Joe Russell connected with sophomore tight end Jaxon Howard for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds to go in the first half to make it 27-7.

Cooper scored twice more in the third quarter to make a running clock. Junior running back Camden Royal punched in a 14-yard touchdown to make it 34-7, and Russell hit junior wide receiver Dave Connors on a 46-yard pass to make it 41-7.

Royal also had an 11-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter, and junior running back Terrance Matthews added a 4-yard run for the first touchdown of the game.

Junior quarterback Will Dvorak had two touchdown passes for St. Louis Park, connecting with senior wide receiver McCabe Dvorak on a 25-yard play in the second quarter and with senior fullback Austin Amelse on an 80-yard play in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Zach Helfmann added a 2-yard run for St. Louis Park in the final two minutes of the game.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments