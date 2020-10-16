Cooper football is 1-0 to start the season following a 20-13 win Oct. 9 at Waconia.
The Hawks scored three straight touchdowns after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, and the defense held Waconia scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback Joe Russell threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, connecting with sophomore tight end Jaxon Howard for a 25-yard score to give Cooper a 13-7 lead.
Russell later hit junior wide receiver Donte’ Williams on a 67-yard passing touchdown to give the Hawks a 20-7 lead.
Maxwell McEnelly had two rushing touchdowns for Waconia, a 17-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Camden Royal scored on an 11-yard run for the Hawks in the first quarter.
Russell finished 12-for-17 for 185 yards. Cooper also rushed 127 yards on 25 carries as a team.
