Robbinsdale Cooper football earned five first-team All-District selections this season in the Suburban Red.
Seniors Damarri Bankhead (offensive line), Rashawn Keten (defensive back/wide receiver) and Cornelius Wooten (wide receiver), junior Raheem Akindele (defensive line) and sophomore Joe Russell (quarterback) all made the first-team, and the Hawks also earned four honorable mentions – seniors Kellen Andler (linebacker), Taureen Cain (defensive back), Seth Gentry (offensive line) and Sherrod Russell (running back).
Joe Russell finished 139-for-201 with 1,972 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions and also rushed for six touchdowns.
Wooten finished with 31 receptions for 671 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Keten had 33 receptions for 370 yards and four touchdowns.
Bankhead and Gentry opened protected Joe Russell and opened holes for Sherrod Russell, who finished with 202 carries for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, Akindele led Cooper with 61 tackles. He had 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Andler had 54 tackles. He added eight tackles for a loss, 2 1/2 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Cain finished with 30 tackles and three interceptions, and Keten had 26 tackles and three interceptions. Keten also had a tackle for a loss.
Wooten finished with 17 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
