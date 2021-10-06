Cooper boys cross country ended up finishing 20th out of 22 teams Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Senior Magnus Korstad once again led the way with a 45th-place finish in 18 minutes, 18.16 seconds. Senior Joseph Kubly was second on the team with a 68th-place finish in 18:38.68.

Eighth-grader Cole Athias Finn ended up 156th in 21:09.3. Both Kubly and Athias Finn bettered their times from the Steve Hoag invite which was on Sept. 16.

Junior Logan Voigt was next, taking 164th in 21:32.1, and junior Hunter Olson took 167th in 22:04.86 to finish the team scoring. Olson bested his Steve Hoag invite time.

Junior Isaac Bickler also competed on varsity and took 174th in 23:04.47, which was also better than the Steve Hoag invite.

The junior varsity squad ended up 17th with a 771. Junior John Owens finished 126th in 22:48.18 to lead the JV team.

Junior Lucy Smit raced in the C race and finished 14th on the girls side in 29:24.73.

