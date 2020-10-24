Cooper boys cross country took 13th out of 14 teams Oct. 14 in the 6AA section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
The Hawks had a 388, led by junior Magnus Korstad who took 59th in 18 minutes, 37.26 seconds and senior Maxwell Rekela-Jasper who was 60th in 18:38.78.
Junior Joseph Kubly was next with a 78th-place finish in 20:15.74, and sophomore Logan Voigt was 91st in 21:26.62. Sophomore Isaac Bickler took 103rd in 24:38, and sophomore John Myron Owens was 105th in 26:15.91.
Hambike leads girls team
Cooper senior Grace Hambike led the Hawks’ girls cross country team at the 6AA meet with a 70th-place finish in 24:05.12.
The girls team did not have a full varsity team and didn’t have a team score, but three others raced.
Senior Hannah Stadie was 78th in 27:04.05, and freshman Leah deBryun was 79th in 27:53.57. Sophomore Lucy Smit was 82nd in 34:36.81.
