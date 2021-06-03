Robbinsdale Cooper High School will graduate the class of 2021 at the school’s annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Barb Lehman Stadium, 8230 47th Ave. N. In the case of bad weather, the ceremony will open to ticketed guests at the Cooper Gymnasium.
For information, visit chs.rdale.org.
