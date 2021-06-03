IMG_9271.JPG

A scene from the Robbinsdale Cooper 2019 commencement ceremony.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

Robbinsdale Cooper High School will graduate the class of 2021 at the school’s annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Barb Lehman Stadium, 8230 47th Ave. N. In the case of bad weather, the ceremony will open to ticketed guests at the Cooper Gymnasium.

For information, visit chs.rdale.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

