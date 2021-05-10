Cooper boys track and field hosted Chaska, Jefferson and St. Louis Park April 28, and the Hawks finished third overall with a 51.
Chaska (97) edged Jefferson (82) for first. St. Louis Park (41) was fourth.
Junior David Connors Jr. won the 110 hurdles in 17.76 seconds, and senior Deante Porter was fourth in 19.25.
Junior Magnus Korstad won the 800 in 2:16.41, and senior Victor Moranga was fifth in 2:32.99. Korstad was also eighth in the 1,600 in 5:06.58.
Junior Sylvester Togba won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet.
Connors Jr. finished runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 19-2, and Porter was fifth (18-5 3/4). Jefferson senior Daniel Trummel won the long jump (20-11 1/2).
Cooper had four runners finish in the top eight in the 100.
Senior Kahlil Borden took second in 11.67. Connors Jr. and sophomore DaNari Connors were fourth and fifth in 11.78 and 11.81, respectively. Senior Hanson Zigbuo finished eighth in 12.19.
Jefferson junior Austin Chroup was first in 11.25.
Three more Hawks were in the top eight in the 200.
Connors Jr. finished fourth in 23.96, and Borden was fifth in 24.2. Zigbuo finished seventh in 25.04.
Chroup also won the 200 in 23.61.
Borden was also third in the 400 in 54.16, and sophomore Ja’Corey Jazzmere finished sixth in 58.62. Chaska junior Cameron Walle won the event in 53.34.
Freshman Talan Williams and senior Kevin Teibowei both cleared 5-6 in the high jump, but Williams needed less attempts and took third, while Teibowei was fifth.
Chaska senior Brannon Westover won the high jump with a height of 5-8.
Porter added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 46.87.
Sophomore Prince Wallace and junior Khaden Dorsey were seventh and eighth in the discus. Wallace had a throw of 85-4, and Dorsey had a throw of 82-4 1/2.
The 4x100 relay was second in 46.92, and the 4x400 relay finished third in 3:52.04.
