Cooper senior goalie Sam Thurston (left) and junior defenseman Wilson Recinos (middle right), pictured defending a corner kick against Orono this season, were both named to teh first-team All-Metro West Conference.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Senior Sam Thurston and junior Wilson Recinos led Cooper boys soccer this season and are first-team All-Metro West Conference selections.

Senior Emmanuel Modupeoluwa and juniors Cyrus Jarjay and Henry Suah were all honorable mentions.

Thurston was the starting goalie this season, and Recinos was a defenseman. Modupeoluwa and Jarjay were also defenders, and Suah was a forward.

Suah was one of the speedsters at the top along with freshman James Sondo this season. He was also a captain along with Thurston.

The Hawks finished 3-12 overall this season.

