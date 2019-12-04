Senior Sam Thurston and junior Wilson Recinos led Cooper boys soccer this season and are first-team All-Metro West Conference selections.
Senior Emmanuel Modupeoluwa and juniors Cyrus Jarjay and Henry Suah were all honorable mentions.
Thurston was the starting goalie this season, and Recinos was a defenseman. Modupeoluwa and Jarjay were also defenders, and Suah was a forward.
Suah was one of the speedsters at the top along with freshman James Sondo this season. He was also a captain along with Thurston.
The Hawks finished 3-12 overall this season.
