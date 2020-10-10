Cooper boys soccer scored the most goals in a single game all season Oct. 1 against first-place Chaska in a Metro West Conference match.
But the Hawks (0-9 overall) couldn’t stop a furious attack from Chaska (8-1-1), which scored three goals in each half to build a 6-1 lead before Cooper scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
Chaska scored the first goal of the game, but senior forward Henry Suah was able to knock in the equalizer on a shot about 40-45 yards out that curved past the goalie into the left side of the net.
But three players were tough to stop for Chaska – senior captain midfielders Ethan Ducklow and Josh Wackerfuss and senior forward David Garcia.
Ducklow finished with four goals. Wackerfuss had three assists, and Garcia scored twice and added an assist. Junior forward Fabrizio Arenas had the other assist.
Ducklow scored the first goal, and he gave Chaska the lead for good in the 24th minute. Wackerfuss pushed the ball to Ducklow on the left side, but senior defensemen Cyrus Jarjay and Wilson Recinos were also trying to win the ball.
It looked like Jarjay was going to get to the ball first, but some physical play by Ducklow behind Jarjay gave him the ball after Jarjay tumbled down.
That led to Ducklow getting a shot in the penalty box, which he drilled to the right side of the net for a 2-1 lead.
Sophomore forward Blaine Estudillo-Garcia had a shot blocked, and Suah had another saved later in the first half.
And Garcia and Fabrizio connected on a great play on the other end in the 34th minute to make it 3-1.
Fabrizio was on the right side, and he was able to get a clean kick toward the box. Garcia was able to stop the ball with his right foot and then knock it past the goalie in one motion.
The Hawks looked to get back in the game early in the second half after winning a corner kick. Suah put the ball into the penalty box, and sophomore forward James Sondo had a chance to score but knocked the ball wide.
The two connected again a minute later with a cross to the middle. Sondo reached out his foot but missed direct contact and knocked the ball wide left.
Ducklow scored just a few seconds later to make it 4-1.
Senior forward Sam Dennis also had a chance to score for Cooper after a pass from Sondo, but his shot went over the net. Estudillo-Garcia also had a shot go over the net, and Sondo and Dennis had other chances in the penalty box that ended up being cleared.
Garcia scored his second goal in the 61st minute to make it 5-1, and Ducklow was able to beat the goalie on a challenge play and easily score his fourth goal to make it 6-1 in the 66th minute.
Estudillo-Garcia earned a penalty kick in the 71st minute, and he just beat the goalie, who actually guessed correctly and touched the ball with his hand on a dive to his right.
Chaska had a shot blocked and then saved by junior goalie Jayden Hove, and sophomore midfielder Saymon Simons was able to score a minute later to cut the deficit to 6-3 in the 77th minute.
Chaska looked to score one more time in the 79th minute after a foul gave a penalty kick to senior midfielder Yair Meza, but Hove was able to guess right and stopped the shot with a dive to his right.
Cooper played St. Louis Park Tuesday, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and close the regular season at Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday, Oct. 8. Those are the last two chances to earn a win before the 6AA section tournament.
The Minnesota State High School League approved section play for soccer this season, but there will be no state tournament. Section play can begin the week of Oct. 12 with two games a week.
