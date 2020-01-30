Cooper boys basketball is leading the Metro West this season, and the Hawks (11-3 overall, 5-0 conference) are hitting their stride at the right time.
A seven-game win streak during a stretch of nine wins in 10 games is setting up a potential first-place showdown with ninth-ranked Chaska (13-3, 4-1) in a few weeks.
Cooper still has to take care of business against conference foes – St. Louis Park (4-10, 3-1) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-14, 0-3) on Jan. 30 and Feb. 7 – before the battle of the Hawks at Chaska on Feb. 11.
Chaska still has games against Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-14, 0-3) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-11, 1-4) Feb. 4 and 7.
Cooper last won the conference during the 2017-18 season. Chaska is the defending conference champion and has won every conference title except the one year since moving to the Metro West for the 2014-15 season.
Cooper defeated Chaska 63-53 during their first meeting on Jan. 14.
Cooper 62, Chanhassen 59
The Hawks edged Chanhassen 62-59 Jan. 23 in a game that followed a 100-63 win at Cristo Rey Jesuit on Jan. 20 and an 87-55 win at Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 21.
Cooper and Chanhassen were tied 28-28 at halftime, but the Hawks balance on offense helped in the second half.
Davion Evans finished with 14 points, and Anthony Clay-Traczyk had 12. Bo Powell Jr. also reached double-digits with 10 points, while Damarri Bankhead and Tyson Dallas each came close with nine points a piece.
Majay Murphy, Prince Appiah and Jeffrey Cooper also contributed on offense.
Junior guard Ben Giles (19 points) and senior guard Luke Gitzen (15 points) led Chanhassen.
