Robbinsdale Cooper boys basketball improved to 2-1 overall on Jan. 22 with a 79-63 win over St. Louis Park in a Metro West Conference battle.
The Hawks and Orioles also played in the 6AAAA semifinals last season, with Cooper getting the best of them then as well.
Unlike that game, which had a closely reffed game with several fouls, the Hawks were able to use their defensive pressure and speed to jump out to a 20-point lead at halftime. St. Louis Park’s offense was much better in the second half, but the points kept coming for Cooper to keep a double-digit lead.
The Hawks led 20-17 in the first half before going on a 22-5 run in the final six-and-a-half minutes.
Senior Tyson Dallas, who led the Hawks with 20 points, scored inside, and junior David Connors followed with a steal and a basket to make it 24-17.
Dallas drained a 3-pointer, and junior Joseph Russell followed with a jumper on a pass from senior Jeffrey Cooper. Junior Prince Appiah also scored a basket, and Dallas nailed another 3-pointer on a pass from Cooper to put the Hawks up 34-19.
Seniors Paris Johnson (18 points) and Derric Standifer (12 points) and junior Will Dvorak (10 points) had a much better second-half as a unit – combining for 25 points.
Dvorak had a steal and a layup early in the second half before hitting two 3-pointers, and Johnson kept getting inside to either force a foul and get free throws or to get an offensive putback or an easy layup.
Senior David Osayameh had a strong stretch in the second half for Cooper, however. He scored inside on a pass by senior Anthony Clay-Traczyk, and those two also connected for an alley-oop with Osayameh dunking and getting the bench on their feet.
He scored again on a pass by senior Broderick Powell Jr and finished with 14 points.
Powell Jr. also helped offset the Orioles’ second half scoring with 11 of his 13 points.
Connors finished with eight points, and Clay-Traczyk added seven points. Russell chipped in six points, and senior Majay Murphy and Appiah each had four points. Junior Davion Evans and Cooper combined for three points.
