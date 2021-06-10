Cooper baseball had a tough season in 2021 with three wins in 17 games, and the 6AAA section playoffs opened in a tough way on June 1 with the Hawks falling 18-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Cooper’s season came to a close against Orono on June 3.
Against BSM, everything looked to be going well with the game tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the third inning. BSM scored twice in the third and 14 times in the fourth, however.
Senior Ian Asher had the lone RBI for the Hawks, and juniors Alex Suckerman and Joe Russell both scored runs.
Junior Donte Williams and sophomore Jaxon Howard each had doubles, and junior Anthony Rhines added a single. Russell had a stolen base.
Howard started and allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings. Sophomore Sam Thomas allowed a hit and two walks in 2/3 of an inning, and junior Johnny Engwall allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks in 1/3 of an inning.
Senior Spencer Niebuhr and Asher are the lone players graduating from this year’s squad.
