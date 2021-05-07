Cooper baseball is still searching for its first win of the 2021 season after a 2-1 loss April 30 to Bloomington Kennedy at Lighted Field in New Hope.
The Hawks (0-6 overall) threatened to tie the game in the seventh inning, but they were eventually edged in a pitcher’s duel.
Donte Williams struck out the side in the second inning, and he finished with five strikeouts and allowed no hits in four innings. Kennedy did score twice off of Williams with five walks and some small ball by the Eagles leading a run in the first and a run in the third.
Williams had a hit at the plate as well, and he came up with runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh after Joe Russell and Sam Thomas both walked. But Williams struck out to end the game.
Russell scored the lone run for the Hawks. He was 2-for-3 at the plate and was on base three times.
In the sixth, he popped the ball up to the pitcher but the ball was lost in the sun and fell in between the pitcher and catcher for an infield hit. Thomas followed with a single with an error on the right fielder allowing Russell to come home.
Williams reached safely on a fielder’s choice with everyone safe, and he and Thomas went to second and third on a passed ball.
Elijah Enna walked for the third time in the game to load the bases with two outs, but Matthew Gerding struck out to end the threat.
There weren’t many other chances on a day with stellar pitching. Bret Conway struck out five in six innings to earn the win. He allowed a run on five hits and four walks.
Zach Zesch earned the save. He walked two and struck out one in the seventh.
Adam Wodtke relieved Williams on the mound for Cooper. He allowed four hits and struck out two in three innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.