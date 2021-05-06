robbinsdaledowntown.JPG

The Hubbard Marketplace in downtown Robbinsdale.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The annual Robbinsdale Community Survey has been launched and is awaiting feedback. The survey includes questions about the performance of city services and other areas of interest, including the METRO Blue Line LRT Extension relocation, racial disparities and recreation program options. The survey is available on the city website at robbinsdalemn.com/2021survey.

If a resident is not able to complete a survey online, they can request paper survey by calling 763-531-1253.

The survey closes June 4.

