The annual Robbinsdale Community Survey has been launched and is awaiting feedback. The survey includes questions about the performance of city services and other areas of interest, including the METRO Blue Line LRT Extension relocation, racial disparities and recreation program options. The survey is available on the city website at robbinsdalemn.com/2021survey.
If a resident is not able to complete a survey online, they can request paper survey by calling 763-531-1253.
The survey closes June 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.