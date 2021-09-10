Local businesses and organizations will once again table in downtown Robbinsdale for the Meet and Greet 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Booths will be set up along West Broadway between 41st and 42nd avenues, with opportunities to meet neighboring merchants, win prizes, try food from local vendors and hear live entertainment.
The family-friendly event is hosted by the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit robbinsdalechamber.com.
