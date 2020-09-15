The Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce opted to make its annual fair of business booths into a virtual event this year. A list of all of the promotions and deals as part of this event are available on the chamber website, robbinsdalechamber.com.
Promotions are valid until Sept. 20.
Deals include food and service discounts, free gift bags and waived fees from participating businesses. Look for participating businesses by the QR codes posted on their storefronts or social media pages. The code will link to the Meet and Greet deals page, which also features information about the business.
