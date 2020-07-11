The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth, Robbinsdale has invited candidates in the primary election to appear in a candidate forum 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Following CDC guidelines, there will be no audience, but the event will be cablecast by CCX Media on Channel 799.
All candidates for Robbinsdale Mayor and City Council Ward 2 have been invited. This includes mayoral candidates Pat Backen, Bill Blonigan, Wally Langfellow, Steve Person, George Selman, David Mathias and Kate Richardson. City Council Ward 2 candidates invited are Rachel Benson, Vincent John Ella, Jason Greenberg, Isaac Jahraus and Sheila Rena Webb.
The two candidates in each race receiving the most votes will appear on the general election ballot. Both positions serve a four-year term.
The primary election will be Tuesday, August 11. Robbinsdale residents registered to vote may vote early through 5 p.m. Aug. 10. To register, contact mnvotes.sos for online voter registration. Because of COVID-19 precautions, many may wish to vote absentee. Contact lwvmn.org/vote-from-home or the city office at 763-537-4534 for absentee ballot information.
