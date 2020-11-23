City officials in Robbinsdale have decided to forego the community’s annual tree lighting and singalong. The event is typically at City Hall in early December, and features holiday music, apple cider, and Santa’s arrival via a Robbinsdale Fire Department truck.
In the event’s absence, donations are still being sought for PRISM and NEAR food shelves. Visit prismmpls.org and nearfoodshelf.org for information on how to donate.
