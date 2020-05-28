The Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits store, along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard, has closed early and other Robbinsdale businesses have closed or will close early this evening.
According to a city Facebook post, "there was an incident involving 2 people at the municipal liquor store that resulted in our decision to close early. Shop lifting is not unusual. Bold actions are. In light of people feeling welcome to take bold actions, we decided to close the store early. Our staff does not need to be a target for individual people feeling the need to make bold actions.
Liquor stores are high visibility targets. Other high visibility stores are choosing to close across the metro area as a matter of caution. Individual businesses are making decisions on whether to close their doors this evening."
The Robbinsdale Hy-Vee will close at 7 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Wicked Wort also noted an early close for the day.
