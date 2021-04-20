Members of the Blue Line Extension Community Advisory Committee will host a Robbinsdale-focused listening session 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Jason Greenberg, a Robbinsdale representative and co-chair of the committee, said the session will include a presentation from project team members and time for feedback and questions. City staff members and Robbinsdale Community Advisory Committee member Gene Montanez will also be in attendance.

To join the meeting, visit bit.ly/3rXKy8t.

Residents are also encouraged to take a survey on the project at surveymonkey.com/r/BlueLine. The survey will close April 30.

