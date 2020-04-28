Armstrong senior James Ohm had a year to remember in his final high school season.
Ohm was a player who worked hard to see results at the varsity level, and he was rewarded with his first career Class 3A state individual berth at heavyweight.
Ohm (21-14 overall) nearly won his opening state match, falling 3-1 to Minneapolis Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach who ended up taking sixth overall.
Ohm finished 3-0 in the 5AAA section tournament with two one-point wins and a two-point win, including a 4-3 decision over Wayzata’s Jac Carver in the individual final.
Ohm finished 45-54 in his varsity career and started the sport in high school. He was 17-17 as a junior at 220 pounds/heavyweight and was 7-23 as a sophomore at heavyweight.
