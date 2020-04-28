p2 spt roa wres ohm

Armstrong senior James Ohm grapples in the Class 3A state tournament in February. Ohm made state for the first time in his high school career and was also named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong senior James Ohm had a year to remember in his final high school season.

Ohm was a player who worked hard to see results at the varsity level, and he was rewarded with his first career Class 3A state individual berth at heavyweight.

Ohm (21-14 overall) nearly won his opening state match, falling 3-1 to Minneapolis Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach who ended up taking sixth overall.

Ohm finished 3-0 in the 5AAA section tournament with two one-point wins and a two-point win, including a 4-3 decision over Wayzata’s Jac Carver in the individual final.

Ohm finished 45-54 in his varsity career and started the sport in high school. He was 17-17 as a junior at 220 pounds/heavyweight and was 7-23 as a sophomore at heavyweight.

