Armstrong wrestling opened the 2021 season with four duals in two days Jan. 15-16, and senior Devin Ankeny had a strong start with wins in each dual.

The Falcons (1-3 overall) defeated North Branch 54-24 Jan. 16, but they dropped two home duals – 63-18 to Rocori and 63-15 to Hutchinson – Jan. 15. Armstrong also fell 47-30 at Andover Jan. 16.

Ankeny had a forfeit win against North Branch, but he had three pinfalls for his other wins – including a pin over Hutchinson’s Nolan McGraw in 4 minutes, 12 seconds and a pin over Andover’s Alex Bultman in 4:39.

Senior Sean Wright, junior Amauri Easley, sophomores Diego Terriquez, Jacob Newberger, Joseph Longen and Eli Heteen and freshman Sam Cybyske all had two wins each last week. Senior Noah Lindgren and sophomore Andrew Hunter also had wins over the weekend.

Wright had two pins, including one over North Branch’s Caleb Norwig in 3:32 at heavyweight. Easley also had two wins, including one over Andover’s Dominic Hoffman in 4:38 at 170 pounds.

Terriquez pinned Hutchinson’s Michael Hahn in 4 minutes and North Branch’s Michael Thao in 1:02, both at 145 pounds. Heteen won a 3-1 decision over Hutchinson’s Simon Schmitz and also had a forfeit win at 120 pounds.

Newberger pinned Andover’s C.J. Bultman in 1:26 at 132 pounds and added a forfeit win, and Cybyske pinned Andover’s Brady Strasser in 3:36 at 138 pounds and added a forfeit win.

Longen had two forfeit wins, and Lindgren and Hunter also had forfeit wins.

