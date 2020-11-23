Robbinsdale Armstrong volleyball (6-5 overall) hosted Centennial and Blaine on Nov. 16 and 18, respectively.
The postseason was canceled, as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Nov. 18 which included a pause on prep sports from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.
Centennial 3, Armstrong 0
Armstrong volleyball hosted Centennial Nov. 16 and fell 3-0 (22-25, 19-25, 14-25).
The Falcons had 25 kills as a team in the final home game of 2020 on Nov. 16.
Senior Libby Mattila finished with nine, and senior Kiya Durant and junior Kylie Ferguson each added six.
Senior Ryley Frye, Ferguson and Mattila also had two aces a piece, and Frye led Armstrong with 17 assists.
Mattila finished with eight digs, and Frye and Durant each had seven. Senior Abby Dereje and freshman Madison Fondow had three digs each.
Armstrong 3, Blaine 2
The Falcons hosted Blaine in the final home regular season game of 2020 on Nov. 18 and pulled off a five-set comeback win.
Armstrong dropped the first two sets before winning the next three for a 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13) victory.
Maple Grove won the conference with a 12-0 record, and Andover (12-1) and Champlin Park (10-2) were next.
Rogers (9-3) and Elk River (9-4) were also ahead of Armstrong.
Centennial finished 8-5.
Blaine (6-7), Anoka (5-9), Spring Lake Park (4-9), Coon Rapids (3-10), Totino-Grace (3-10) and Park Center (1-13) all finished at the bottom of the conference.
