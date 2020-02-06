Robbinsdale Armstrong Nordic boys skiing is headed back to state after claiming the 6A section title Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park.

Three girls also made state as individuals – juniors Olivia Foli and Brianne Dorweiler and sophomore Sophie Pung.

The Falcons boys finished with a 380 and had all four scorers in the top 11, led by section champion junior Roger Anderson (23 minutes, 55.7 seconds).

Senior Tommy Brandes (25:47.2) was third. Freshman Alex Omodt (26:59.4) took ninth, and junior Leif Sicora (27:12.2) was 11th.

Pung led the girls with a third-place finish in 28:58.6. Dorweiler was 10th in 30:40, and Foli took 14th in 31:07.

Junior Lou Himes finished the scoring for the girls in 23rd in 32:45.6.

Overall, the girls took third with a 354. Wayzata won with a 384, and Hopkins was second with a 368.

