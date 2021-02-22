Robbinsdale Armstrong Nordic skiing continued to be strong Feb. 10 in a 5K classic race at French Park against Andover and Osseo.
The boys and girls both won the triangular with both teams getting a first-place finisher.
Senior Roger Anderson continues to be one of the fastest in the state, posting a finish in 14 minutes, 57 seconds to win the boys race. Junior Sophia Pung is also starting to hit her stride, taking first in the race in 19:02.
The boys team finished with a 478, topping Osseo (461) and Andover (441), and the girls team finished with a 476, edging Andover (475) by one point and also topping Osseo (442).
Seniors Lou Himes and Bri Dorweiler were third and sixth for the girls. Himes finished in 19:50, and Dorweiler crossed the finish line in 20:19.
Junior Noelle Brandes was eighth in 21:34, and senior Mio Aoki-Sherwood was 11th in 22:43.
Others to race for the girls were seniors Allyson Heiden (19th, 24:24) and Celia Woyke (20th, 24:31), juniors Roshni Flannery (21st, 25:04), Sophia Heteen (30th, 30:09) and Malia Massman (31st, 30:51) and sophomores Cheyenne Oja (29th, 28:46), Ana Coulon (32nd, 30:54), Maddy Orstad (33rd, 31:46) and Lily Provost (34th, 32:04).
The boys team had the fifth-to-11th place spots after Anderson.
Sophomore Noah Breker was fifth in 16:01, and senior Leif Sicora was next in 16:17. Sophomore Alex Omodt was seventh in 16:29, and senior Owen Hansmann was eighth in 17:03.
Junior Thomas Whitehouse (17:20), freshman Boden Sundell (17:30) and senior Jacob Wolter (17:45) were all next for the Falcons.
Others that raced for the boys were seniors Dylan Bartness (18th, 19:02) and Logan Talbot (28th, 20:40), juniors Noah Peterson (22nd, 19:38) and Jayden Overdahl (39th, 22:53), sophomores Nathan Majewski (24th, 19:44), Matthew Sweeney (26th, 20:00) and Haakon Hanson (36th, 22:25), freshman Caldron Skerbitz (32nd, 21:04), eighth-graders Sam Majewski (29th, 20:50), Bjorn Orstad (34th, 21:36) and Joaquin Echenique (35th, 22:20) and seventh-grader Josh Sweeney (44th, 24:50).
Seventh-grader Kian Murphy also raced in the 2.5K and finished in 15:37.
