Armstrong scored 20 points and finished 13th out of 14 teams May 28 in the Northwest Suburban Conference girls track and field championships at Maple Grove High School.
But the main highlights were the honor roll qualifiers and several top-six finishes.
The 4x200 relay of junior Clea Cesare, sophomore Karlee Fisher, seventh-grader Sarahya College and Olive Suchy had the best finish of the day. The quartet finished third in 1 minute, 50.15 seconds, which was an honor roll qualifying time.
Senior Ephemian Bailey also had an honor roll qualifier in the shot put. She took sixth with a heave of 35 feet, 1 inch.
Junior Perri Thompson took sixth in the 100 hurdles in 17.33, and freshman Caitlyn Osanai finished sixth in the 800 in 2:27.74 and in the 1,600 in 5:26.63.
Senior Lou Himes, freshman Avery Cuper, Natalie Storlie and Soleil Noyes took seventh in the 4x800 relay in 10:53.88, and senior Allyson Heiden, Himes, Cesare and Osanai finished ninth in the 4x400 in 4:27.29.
Juniors Markia Cargeor and Sarah Osborne, freshman Savannah Subendran and Thompson took ninth in the 4x100 in 54.59, and Thompson added a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 51.49.
College was 11th in the 200 in 27.67 and 12th in the long jump with a distance of 15-1 1/2. College also took 18th in the high jump with a height of 4-6.
Heiden finished 13th in the 1,600 in 5:44.46, and Bailey was 13th in the discus with a distance of 98-11. Cesare was 13th in the high jump with a height of 4-8, and Cargeor took 15th in the 100 in 13.6.
Junior Noelle Brandes was 17th in the 3,200 in 12:40.82, and senior Ava Brigham took 19th in the discus with a distance of 89-2. Brigham also took 21st in the shot put with a distance of 30-9 1/4.
Karlee Fisher was 23rd in the long jump (14-3 1/2), 23rd in the 400 (1:09.45) and 24th in the high jump (4-6).
Senior Graciela Wiegert took 22nd in the 800 (2:43.98), and senior Miriam Manna was 23rd in the 100 hurdles (19.34) and 29th in the 300 hurdles (1:03.94). Senior Mio Aoki-Sherwood took 23rd in the 3,200 (13:13.18), and sophomore Kendall Thurston took 23rd in the shot put (30-2 1/4).
Junior Marlee Fisher was 24th in the discus (85-9), and Cesare took 25th in the 200 (28.96). Senior Celia Woyke took 26th in the 1,600 (6:04.7).
Freshman Trynica Haines and Cuper tied for 30th in the pole vault (6-0), and sophomore Luolan Feng was 34th (6-0).
Osborne took 31st in the 100 (14.33), and Cargeor was 33rd in the 200 (29.72). Subendran finished 39th in the 100 (15.18).
