Armstrong girls soccer earned the second win of 2020 on Sept. 29 with a 6-0 win against Park Center.
The Falcons (2-7-1 overall) also dropped a tough 8-0 match against Champlin Park (9-1), which is tied for first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference and ranked third in Class 2A.
But Armstrong looks to prepare itself for the 6AA section tournament, which was approved by the Minnesota State High School League in a meeting on Oct. 1. The final game of the season was on Oct. 6 against Spring Lake Park after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and the 6AA section tournament begins the week of Oct. 12 with two games a week.
There will be no state tournament in 2020.
Armstrong 6, Park Center 0
The Falcons scored twice in the first half and added four more goals in the second half in the win over Park Center.
Junior forward/midfielder Sarah Osborne collected a couple of goals and an assist, and sophomore forward/midfielder Kendall Thurston finished with two goals.
Sophomore midfielder Madeline Orstad had three assists, and senior defenseman Jenna Bloom and freshman midfielder Bella Bocock each added goals. Freshman midfielder/defenseman Ella Picka also had an assist.
Junior goalie Sydney Smith played 50 minutes and finished with seven saves, and junior goalie McKenzie Johnson added three saves in 30 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.