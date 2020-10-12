p2 spt roa gsoc thurston

Armstrong sophomore forward/midfielder Kendall Thurston fights for possession in a game against Maple Grove earlier this season. Thurston scored twice in a 6-0 win over Park Center on Sept. 29.

Armstrong girls soccer earned the second win of 2020 on Sept. 29 with a 6-0 win against Park Center.

The Falcons (2-7-1 overall) also dropped a tough 8-0 match against Champlin Park (9-1), which is tied for first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference and ranked third in Class 2A.

But Armstrong looks to prepare itself for the 6AA section tournament, which was approved by the Minnesota State High School League in a meeting on Oct. 1. The final game of the season was on Oct. 6 against Spring Lake Park after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and the 6AA section tournament begins the week of Oct. 12 with two games a week.

There will be no state tournament in 2020.

Armstrong 6, Park Center 0

The Falcons scored twice in the first half and added four more goals in the second half in the win over Park Center.

Junior forward/midfielder Sarah Osborne collected a couple of goals and an assist, and sophomore forward/midfielder Kendall Thurston finished with two goals.

Sophomore midfielder Madeline Orstad had three assists, and senior defenseman Jenna Bloom and freshman midfielder Bella Bocock each added goals. Freshman midfielder/defenseman Ella Picka also had an assist.

Junior goalie Sydney Smith played 50 minutes and finished with seven saves, and junior goalie McKenzie Johnson added three saves in 30 minutes.

