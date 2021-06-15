Armstrong girls lacrosse had its season come to a close June 7 in the 5A section semifinals at Wayzata High School, but the talented roster pushed the second-seeded Trojans in a 15-12 loss.
The Falcons (10-5 overall) only had three seniors on the roster in Alexis Humphrey, Grace Barron and Libby Plath, and while all three of those players helped in some way throughout the year, most of the main lineup is expected to be back in 2022.
Barron played the most of any senior and finished with five goals this season. Humphrey also scored a goal this season.
But the top 10 players on the team in terms of points were juniors Sydney Smith (24 goals, seven assists), Ella Steinke (23 goals, eight assists), Brynn Anderson (three goals, six assists), Stella Ross (three goals, three assists) and Olivia Ojala (four goals, two assists); sophomores Jenna Hamann (42 goals, 16 assists), Clare Sondrall (13 goals, 14 assists), Ainsley Ducharme (eight goals, six assists); and freshmen Erin Palony (30 goals, 14 assists), Brielle Anderson (14 goals, five assists) and Isabella Goergen (six goals).
Together that core made big strides in 2021 despite missing out on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throw in freshman goalie Lydia College, who had 73 saves, two shutouts and a 6.33 goals against average, and Armstrong seems poised to be one of the 5A contenders in 2022.
Wayzata 15, Armstrong 12
Three Armstrong players had multiple goals in the 15-12 7A section semifinal loss on June 7.
Smith finished with four goals, and Palony and Hamann had three goals each. Sophomore Carly Redelsheimer and Sondrall added goals.
Ducharme and Sondrall each had assists.
Wayzata junior Ava Score finished with six goals and seven assists to lead the Trojans.
