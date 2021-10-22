Sophomore Caitlyn Osanai was one of the fastest runners Oct. 13 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Elk River Golf Course.
Osanai led Armstrong girls cross country with a third-place finish in 19 minutes, 43.6 seconds – behind Anoka sophomore Kaelyn Nelson (19:30.6) and Champlin Park freshman Abby Hibbs (19:43.6).
That finish also earned Osanai an all-conference selection.
Two other Falcons had honorable mentions. Freshman Soleil Noyes and senior Noelle Brandes were 31st and 34th, respectively. Noyes crossed the finish line in 21:40.9, and Brandes was next in 21:45.3.
Junior Carly Redelsheimer just missed an honorable mention by one spot, taking 43rd in 22:03.1, and sophomore Abigail Redelsheimer was also close, taking 47th in 22:16.6.
Sophomore Maria Peterson also competed and took 82nd in 23:38.7, and senior Sophia Pung was 86th in 23:56.8.
Osanai will look to challenge for an individual state berth next in the 6AAA section meet, which also brings in Hopkins, Wayzata, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn and Cooper.
The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state.
