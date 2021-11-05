Armstrong girls cross country is sending sophomore Caitlyn Osanai to the Class 3A state tournament this season.
The Falcons took sixth with a 132, but Osanai led Armstrong individually Oct. 27 in the 6AAA section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Osanai crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 56.34 seconds to take sixth overall and to finish as the fastest individual state qualifier.
Wayzata (33) and Hopkins (47) were the two teams that advanced to state, and Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow won the section title in 17:44.06. Drevlow is ranked second behind STMA senior Ali Weimer.
Osanai will be looking for a strong finish to the season Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College, but it will be a challenging field with several out of the 6AAA section looking to medal. The top 10 individuals earn medals at state.
Freshman Soleil Noyes was second on the team, taking 29th in 21:34.95, and senior Noelle Brandes closed her high school career with a 32nd-place finish in 21:47.14.
Junior Carly Redelsheimer was 33rd in 21:47.68, and sophomore Abigail Redelsheimer took 36th in 22:16.27.
