Armstrong girls basketball struggled to find a groove this season, and it led to a No. 7 seed and a need to upset third-ranked and second-seeded Wayzata in the 6AAAA section quarterfinals.
The Falcons (4-23 overall) didn’t have much luck early against a Trojans team that lost just four times all season – twice to top-ranked and undefeated Hopkins, once to fourth-ranked Park Center and once to 10th-ranked Eden Prairie.
Armstrong trailed 57-18 at halftime, but the Falcons did have more success in the second half with a 21-20 advantage.
Junior forward Ephemian Bailey finished with a team-high 11 points and four rebounds, and freshman guard Karlee Fisher had eight points, three rebounds and three assists. Sophomore forward Savannah McGowan added four points, four rebounds and two assists, and senior forward Keyaira Walker had four points and a rebound.
Junior guards Ella Brugnoli and Megan Beugen and sophomore guard Alexa Parsons all finished with three points. Beugen added three rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Ava Brigham had seven rebounds, and senior guard Jessica Hanley three assists and two rebounds.
Senior guard Tierronie Favors finished with two points and two rebounds.
Wayzata senior forward Annika Stewart led the Trojans with 27 points.
Five seniors played in their final high school games – senior guards Kathryn Madsen and Margo Heuisler, Hanley (119 points, 76 rebounds), Favors and Walker. Hanley played the most minutes out of the five seniors and also led in assists (54) and steals (30) during the regular season.
The rest of the team is expected to remain intact for next season with McGowan (304 points, 229 rebounds) leading the way. Fisher (164 points, 89 rebounds, 42 assists, 27 steals), Parsons (128 points, 45 rebounds), Brugnoli (125 points, 28 rebounds), Brigham (78 points, 93 rebounds), Beugen (49 points, 31 rebounds) and junior forward Stella Hanson (53 points, 76 rebounds) are all expected back.
