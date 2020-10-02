Armstrong football is now practicing for the start of the 2020 season after the Minnesota State High School League voted in favor of reinstating the fall season after initially postponing it to March.
The Falcons play in the Suburban Blue Conference with Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Hopkins, Irondale, Park Center and Spring Lake Park. Since six-game schedules are localized, Armstrong will play all of the district teams minus Forest Lake, instead playing Chaska.
Chaska plays in the Suburban White Conference.
This season will also feature a localized, shortened playoff tournament with two games scheduled after the six-game season. Details are not finalized yet.
The team will have a much different look in 2020 with 18 of its 22 starters from 2019’s team graduated – including quarterback Jake Breitbach, wide receivers Nick Barrett, Jordan Lewis and Kham ChiaoKhiao-Bowman, offensive lineman Noah Pappas and tight end Armon Walker on offense.
The defense lost some key players to graduation as well with safety Jack Major, linebackers Dacion Francis and Dante Barnes and defensive lineman David Hurst.
The 2019 team went undefeated in the regular season and made the 5AAAAA section final in one of the best seasons in school history.
Senior linebacker Cade Kuempel and senior defensive back Rashad Sherwood are two leaders expected to help the young defense. Senior running back Caleb Jones is one of the offensive players that earned a lot of playing time in 2019.
Junior Quantez Ward came in as the quarterback in a few blowout games in 2019. He also has played safety.
There is still a week of practice until kickoff on Friday, Oct. 9. Armstrong opens the season at Spring Lake Park, which has made state the past two seasons and is usually in contention.
The Falcons shutout the Panthers 21-0 in the 2019 opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.