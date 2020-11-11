Armstrong football was originally scheduled to host Irondale on Nov. 6, but the game needed to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Falcons were able to schedule a new game against St. Cloud Apollo, however, and the short time to prepare didn’t matter. Armstrong (3-1 overall) cruised to a 37-0 win.
Senior running back Caleb Jones finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored on a 4-yard run with a minute left before halftime, helping the Falcons take a 21-0 lead.
He also added a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help make it 30-0.
Sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone was 7-for-9 with 109 yards and a touchdown, connecting with junior wide receiver Kayden College on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
College had three receptions for 43 yards, and junior wide receiver Peyton Newbern had a 54-yard catch.
Junior running back Cortez Ward finished with nine carries for 54 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run with a minute left in the game. Sophomore Reggie Carter added a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Senior linebacker Cade Kuempel led the defense with nine tackles and a safety. Senior defensive lineman Sean Wright added six tackles and a sack, and senior safety Noah Weisjahn and junior safety Jordan McClom each had three tackles and an interception.
Sophomore defensive back Cordell Wilson also had an interception.
The Falcons closes the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Coon Rapids. The 6AAAAA section tournament begins Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the top two seeds getting a bye to the semifinals. There is no state this season.
The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 21, and the final is Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Buffalo High School.
The Quality Results Formula came out on Nov. 9 and had Armstrong ranked 18th. Elk River, Monticello, Rogers, Saint Cloud Tech and Sauk Rapids-Rice are also in the 6AAAAA section.
Rogers looks to have the inside track at the top seed, ranked eighth in QRF, and Elk River is next at 14. Monticello is ranked 17th.
Armstrong would be a No. 4 seed if the season ended today based on the rankings. However, the second seed isn’t guaranteed for the Elks, and the third seed isn’t clinched for Monticello. The last regular season week will most likely determine the final seeding.
