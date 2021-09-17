Armstrong football is still undefeated after two games despite coming into the season with so many new faces on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Falcons knocked off Waconia 23-17 on Sept. 3 and followed that up with a 37-19 win at Irondale on Sept. 10. One of the biggest tests is up next, however, with Armstrong traveling to Cooper for the Battle of Robbinsdale rivalry.
But the results from the first two games bode well for Armstrong as now the inexperienced varsity starters have minutes on the field and will look to continue to improve.
Armstrong 23, Waconia 17
The Falcons dominated the first half in the season opener on Sept. 3, scoring all of their points in a 23-17 win vs. Waconia.
Junior running back Reggie Carter struck first with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Carter later added a 1-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback Jamen Malone also hit senior wide receiver Eustace McGowan for a two-point conversion pass after the second Carter touchdown to push the lead to 15-0.
Malone later connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass with McGowan, and Malone also connected with senior wide receiver Peyton Newbern for a two-point conversion pass to push the lead to 23-0.
Senior defensive back Jordan McClom added three tackles and two interceptions, and junior Drew Kuempel had 12 tackles. Junior Henry Smith added eight tackles.
Offensively, Carter finished with 75 yards on 23 carries, and Malone was 15-for-26 for 132 yards. McGowan had six receptions for 45 yards.
Waconia nearly came back in the second half with 17 unanswered points. Junior running back Max Mcenelly led the way with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
Armstrong 37, Irondale 19
Malone had a big day in a 37-19 win at Irondale on Sept. 10.
He finished 16-for-27 for 311 yards and four touchdowns, as the quarterback-wide receiver combination showed off its potential. Malone also added a touchdown and 109 yards on 15 carries.
Malone connected with Newbern for a 36-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, and he added a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kayden College to push the lead to 12-0 after the first quarter.
Malone then made it 19-0 with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Newbern to start the second quarter.
The Knights made it a game with a 4-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Connor Kvaal and a 1-yard touchdown by sophomore quarterback Jack Wojciak at the end of the second quarter and start of the fourth quarter, respectively.
But the Falcons once again had Malone to Newbern touchdown pass with 7:01 to go, this one a 22-yard strike.
Kvaal scored again on a 29-yard run, but Malone once again stepped up with a 26-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 31-19.
Senior Devin Jones clinched the victory with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Newbern finished with 182 yards on seven receptions, and College had 58 yards on five receptions. Carter had 86 yards on 16 carries.
Jones had three tackles to go with his interception return, and McClom added four tackles and an interception. Sophomore Seth Newbern also had an interception to go with two tackles.
Smith led Armstrong with 10 tackles and a sack, and junior Isaiah Cotton and Kuempel each had seven tackles.
