Armstrong football had two tough losses to close the regular season, but that didn’t stop the Falcons (5-3 overall) to earn the No. 2 seed in the 5AAAAA section playoffs.

Cooper earned the top seed and will play the winner of Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn in the section semifinals, but Armstrong also gets a home game after finishing the season No. 14 in the Quality Results Formula rankings.

The Falcons open the playoffs at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, against third-seeded St. Louis Park.

The section final is Friday, Nov. 5.

Chaska 17, Armstrong 6

Armstrong hosted Chaska Oct. 15 and fell 17-6.

Junior quarterback Jamen Malone connected with junior Marquan Tucker for a 38-yard touchdown pass for the lone score.

Malone finished 6-for-16 for 79 yards, the touchdown and one interception. Tucker had three receptions for 52 yards.

Junior Cordell Wilson had an interception and three tackles on defense, and senior Devin Jones led the team with 12 tackles. Junior Henry Smith finished with 10 tackles and junior Drew Kuempel had 10 tackles. Sophomore Sayton Franke had nine tackles.

Spring Lake Park 27, Armstrong 7

Malone connected with sophomore Seth Newbern on a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 27-7 loss to Spring Lake Park Oct. 20.

