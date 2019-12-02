Robbinsdale Armstrong football dominated the Suburban Blue Conference this season and advanced to the 6AAAAA section final, finishing 9-1 overall.
The Falcons undefeated record in the conference led to nine All-District selections and four special awards.
Jak Negen was named Coach of the Year, and senior wide receiver Kham Thai ChiaoKhiao-Bowman was named Offensive Player of the Year. Senior Quarterback Jake Breitbach earned the All-District MVP, and senior tackle Noah Pappas was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Senior linebacker Dace Francis was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Coon Rapids senior defensive end Myles Taylor. Senior defensive end Kevin Hoskins was nominated for Defensive Lineman of the Year, which went to Hopkins senior defensive end Deyonte Bryant.
Seniors linebacker Dante Barnes, wide receiver Nick Barrett and offensive lineman Ethan Sutton and junior defensive back Rashad Sherwood also made the All-District list.
Breitbach bounced back from an ACL injury and helped lead the offense. He finished 126-for-216 with 1,754 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he also rushed for 526 yards and five touchdowns on 67 carries.
ChiaoKhiao-Bowman finished with 55 receptions for 769 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he also rushed for two touchdowns. Barrett caught 30 passes for 543 yards and seven touchdowns.
A big reason for the offensive success was the play by the offensive line, led by Pappas and Sutton. As a team, the Falcons rushed for 2,063 yards on 377 carries. And Breitbach was able to have time to pass, as well.
Francis, Hoskins, Barnes and Sherwood were key players on a strong defense.
Francis finished with over 60 tackles and also had several sacks and tackles for losses, and Barnes also had over 60 tackles and was able to stop the run and get a sack, as well.
Hoskins was the best pass rusher on the team with seven sacks, and Sherwood led the secondary as a shutdown corner and had over 20 tackles and an interception.
