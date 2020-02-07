Armstrong dance finished 11th in both the varsity jazz and kick competitions out of 13 teams Feb. 1 in the 2AAA section tournament at Edina.
The dance squad finished with 476 points in jazz and 510 points in kick. Both events were scored out of 800.
Wayzata (733), Maple Grove (727) and Edina (717) advanced to state in the 2AAA jazz competition, and Wayzata (713), Chaska (707) and Eden Prairie (670) made it to state in the kick competition.
Members of the Armstrong dance team are Abby Esson, Alaya E. Patton, Amy Kushnir, Ava Olson, Avianna Cleveland, Brooke Ball, Cora Roehm, Laney Murphy, Delani Badali-Bassett, Eden Weiss, Ella Kruger, Ella Tracy, Emma Powers, Hannah Goodroad, Izzy Ehrlichmann, Julia Schaefer, Kat Cannon, Linnea Roehm, Maya Smrekar, Nora Vladimirova, Sarah Shaffer and Sienna Hoy.
Cannon, Roehm and Smreker are team captains.
The Falcons have both a varsity and JV jazz team and just a varsity kick team. Several schools have a varsity and JV squad and three B teams.
While dance is a lettered sport in the winter, the team is more like a club in the fall performing at football/soccer games doing kick, hip hop and pom dances.
In the winter, the two varsity categories are kick and jazz.
The kick event is scored in five categories – kicks, choreography, difficulty, execution and overall routine effectiveness.
Kicks are graded by technique and height. Choreography is graded by creativity and visual effectiveness. Difficulty is graded by routine choreography, formations and transitions and kicks, and execution is graded by placement and control and accuracy.
The jazz event has a few differences. Instead of kicks, the first judged category is skills. Under skills, judges look at technique of turns and of leaps and jumps.
Also, in the difficulty category, the judges look at skills instead of kicks.
