Armstrong boys soccer had an up-and-down season as a 4-2 loss Oct. 14 at St. Louis Park closed the year in the 6AAA section quarterfinals.

The Falcons (7-9 overall) did have a strong close to the regular season with four wins in five games, but there were also three- and four-game losing streaks in the beginning and middle of the year.

Wins over Park Center and Spring Lake Park were some of the biggest highlights, and a lot of potential was shown over the year with just seven seniors on the team.

Seniors Shane Seiffert, Jonathan Castro, John Cao, Rody Cuate Torres, Marvelous Garmondeh, Diego Marruffo Candiotti and Matthew Palmer all graduate, but 13 varsity players are expected to return in 2022 – including starters junior goalie Riley Hanson, juniors William Saar, Elijah Duke, Micah Miller and Ryder Tomlinson-Sterud, sophomore Boden Sundell and freshman Adam Neumann.

