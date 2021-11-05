Armstrong boys cross country would have made state as a team in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season after sections.
Two of the top runners from that team were back in 2021, however, and both will get the chance to race again after finishing as two of the top six individuals not on an advancing team Oct. 27 in the 6AAA section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Junior Noah Breker is actually ranked fifth heading into the Class 3A state meet, with a great chance to medal and possibly to push for individual gold.
Breker won the section title in 15 minutes, 21.15 seconds, beating out Minneapolis South sophomore Sam Scott (15:35.63), who is ranked first.
Teammate junior Alex Omodt is also going to state after taking eighth overall in 16:06.13. Sub-15 minutes might be needed for a medal at state, however. The top 10 receive medals Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College.
Armstrong ended up fifth as a team with a 108. Wayzata won the meet with a 45, and Minneapolis Southwest was second with a 56. Both teams made state.
Minneapolis Washburn senior Gael Manzur and junior Aidan Jones and Hopkins senior Samuel Gausmann and sophomore Tony Provenzano also advanced to state as individuals.
Armstrong’s third runner was senior Ryan Wilkinson, who closed his high school career. Wilkinson was 29th in 17:40.18.
Junior Grant Redelsheimer was 34th in 17:56.15, and junior Nathan Majewski took 36th in 18:14.48 to finish the team scoring. Freshman Samiel Majewski was 41st in 18:31.03, and sophomore Adam Marable took 49th in 19:26.29.
