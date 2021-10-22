Junior Noah Breker just missed out on the individual Northwest Suburban Conference title for Armstrong boys cross country last season, finishing runner-up by six tenths of a second.
There was no doubt this season, however, as Breker cruised to the conference title and an all-conference selection – finishing in 15 minutes, 51.5 seconds.
Breker’s time was the only sub-16 minute time, as Andover seniors Gabriel Birkmeier (16:13.5) and last season’s champion Cameron Heppner (16:40) were second and third.
Junior Alex Omodt also had a solid race, taking sixth overall in 17:04.7 to also earn an all-conference selection.
Armstrong ended up seventh as a team with a 169. Centennial (74), Andover (80) and Maple Grove (91) finished as the top three teams.
Senior Ryan Wilikinson was third on the Falcons with a 51st-place finish in 18:48.3, and junior Grant Redelsheimer took 53rd in 18:50.1. Junior Nathan Majewski finished the varsity scoring with a 68th-place finish in 19:13.9.
Freshman Sam Majewski was right behind in 69th in 19:14.9, and sophomore Andrew Brincks took 87th in 19:39.9. Junior Ben Squires was 105th in 20:17.1, and Gabriel Wiegert took 115th in 20:31.7. Senior Thomas Whitehouse was 117th in 20:47.7.
Breker, who holds the Armstrong 5K school record (15:39), and Omodt will both be looking to advance to the Class 3A state meet. Up next, is the 6AAA section meet Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Armstrong is joined by Hopkins, Wayzata, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn and Cooper.
The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state.
