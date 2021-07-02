p2 spt roa base proctor
Armstrong graduate Grant Proctor, pictured throwing a ball from shortstop in a game this past season, was selected to the Metro North squad in the Play Ball Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series. Proctor played in games June 25 and 26.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong graduate Grant Proctor, who was a shortstop for the varsity club as a senior this past season, was selected to play for the Metro North team in the Play Ball Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series at Chaska.

The Metro North fell to the North All Stars 8-4 in the June 25 game.

Proctor played third base and had two at-bats at the plate. He walked for one the at-bats but never was able to get past first base in the game.

Totino-Grace’s Stephen Golden (2-for-3) and Champlin Park’s Evan Hammonds (3-for-4) were two of the offensive leaders on the team for the first game.

Both played for schools in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Armstrong also played in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Proctor wasn’t in the lineup for the second game, which the Metro North won 6-3 over the Metro West.

Totino-Grace’s Luke Siegle and Holy Angels’ Joseph Longo were both 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the game.

Proctor made the Metro North all-star team after a very productive 2021 season for the Armstrong varsity squad.

It was a little bit of a strange year after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Proctor was able to be one of the top hitters on the team despite the challenges.

Proctor ended up batting .339 in 23 games, going 21-for-62.

Three of those hits were doubles, and he finished with 10 RBIs and 19 runs scored, as well.

That helped the Falcons finish 10-13 overall in 2021 and win a 6AAAA section game.

