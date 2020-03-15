Robbinsdale Schools logo
Molly Olson

Here are the latest notes on school closings for coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns:

“Robbinsdale Area Schools will be closed to students March 16-20, 2020 (EC, PreK, K-12, Adult Basic Ed) to allow teachers and staff to finalize plans for distance learning. Spring break will be March 23-27, 2020. Visit our website rdale.org/covid-19 for more information.”

