Here are the latest notes on area school closings for coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns:
“Robbinsdale Area Schools will be closed to students March 16-20, 2020 (EC, PreK, K-12, Adult Basic Ed) to allow teachers and staff to finalize plans for distance learning. Spring break will be March 23-27, 2020. Visit our website rdale.org/covid-19 for more information.”
This is from Hopkins Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed:
At 10:00 a.m. this morning, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools, to begin no later than Wednesday, March 18. This significant precautionary measure is in response to COVID-19. Hopkins Public Schools cares deeply about the safety and health of our students, staff and families. The statewide closure Gov. Walz proposed will continue through March 27, however the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) have acknowledged that the statewide closure could extend far beyond this timeframe.
Hopkins is prepared for school closure. Our leadership team is meeting today to discuss the many issues related to this closure. You will receive a more detailed communication later this afternoon. In this communication, we will provide more details about how we plan to use tomorrow and Tuesday to begin our remote learning plan. Our primary goal is to ensure students have the necessary supplies and materials to engage in high-quality learning during the closure.
I ask that we keep our heads with our hearts as we navigate this unprecedented and complex situation.”
