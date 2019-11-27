Robbinsdale Schools logo
Molly Olson

The Robbinsdale Area School Board will host the district’s truth in taxation public hearing 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope. The public hearing will be before the regular board meeting and work session set to begin at 7 p.m.

The public hearing will present district residents with an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed tax levy increase.

The board approved a preliminary tax levy with an increase of up to 6.99% for the 2020-21 fiscal year at the regular meeting Sept. 23. The levy totals, $69,519,000 with an increase of $4,539,000 from last year.

The final levy expected to be set at the Monday, Dec. 16, board meeting.

