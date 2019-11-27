The Robbinsdale Area School Board will host the district’s truth in taxation public hearing 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope. The public hearing will be before the regular board meeting and work session set to begin at 7 p.m.
The public hearing will present district residents with an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed tax levy increase.
The board approved a preliminary tax levy with an increase of up to 6.99% for the 2020-21 fiscal year at the regular meeting Sept. 23. The levy totals, $69,519,000 with an increase of $4,539,000 from last year.
The final levy expected to be set at the Monday, Dec. 16, board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.