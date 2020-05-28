After the Minneapolis police officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, riots are believed to have spilled over into Brooklyn Center in the late evening hours of May 27 and into the early morning of May 28.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers were dispatched on a call to Walmart just after 1 a.m. on a report of a potential disturbance in the parking lot. Walmart staff reported a significant number of vehicles arriving in their parking lot.
Arriving officers found approximately 50 vehicles driving around the parking lot. These vehicles disbursed as squad cars arrived in the area.
In the next several hours, the police department received several alarm calls from business burglaries in the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping area. Responding officers saw people running out of the businesses on foot. The entrances to the shopping area were blocked off by squad cars as a deterrent to additional riot-related activity.
At least four businesses were burglarized, and three arrests have been made in connection to these burglaries. The burglaries are believed to be connected with ongoing riots in Minneapolis.
“There has been a variety of planning taking place at multiple levels, and we continue to refine our various plans as additional information is learned,” said Garrett Flesland, commander of investigations for the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
