Richard Terrill will host Sept. 13 book launch event

Richard Terrill playing the soprano saxophone as part of The Larry McDonough Quartet at The Dakota. (Photo by Andrea Canter)

Writer and jazz saxophonist Richard Terrill, of New Hope, will read poems from his new collection, “What Falls Away Is Always: Poems and Conversations” and perform with the Larry McDonough Quartet during a Sept. 13 book launch event.

This event will be streamed on Facebook Live 7-8 p.m. Sunday Sept. 13, at facebook.com/richard.terrill.98.

Terrill is a previous winner of the Minnesota Book Award for Poetry for “Coming Late to Rachmaninoff.” Among his five previous books is the jazz memoir, “Fakebook: Improvisations on a Journey Back to Jazz.” He is professor emeritus at Minnesota State, Mankato, where he taught poetry and nonfiction writing for 27 years. Info: richardterrill.com

Terrill is a longtime member of quartet, which has performed regularly at local venues. Info: larrymcdonoughjazz.homestead.com

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments