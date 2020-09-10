Richard Terrill will host Sept. 13 book launch event

Writer and jazz saxophonist Richard Terrill, of New Hope, will read poems from his new collection, “What Falls Away Is Always: Poems and Conversations” and perform with the Larry McDonough Quartet during a Sept. 13 book launch event.
This event will be streamed on Facebook Live 7-8 p.m. Sunday Sept. 13, at facebook.com/richard.terrill.98.
Terrill is a previous winner of the Minnesota Book Award for Poetry for “Coming Late to Rachmaninoff.” Among his five previous books is the jazz memoir, “Fakebook: Improvisations on a Journey Back to Jazz.” He is professor emeritus at Minnesota State, Mankato, where he taught poetry and nonfiction writing for 27 years. Info: richardterrill.com
Terrill is a longtime member of quartet, which has performed regularly at local venues. Info: larrymcdonoughjazz.homestead.com
